Dentsu reports more Irish people plan to holiday

In Dentsu’s latest Pulse survey of 1,000 Irish adults, three in four plan to take a holiday in 2025, which is a slight increase on previous years. By March, one in three had already booked their trip, while one in 20 adults had already been away. Yet, a quarter of adults either have no plans or can’t afford a holiday, due to high living costs and energy bills.

Europe remains the top destination, but over half of those planning multiple trips will include what Fáilte Ireland calls a staycation (home holiday) on the island of Ireland. Most people are planning their main holidays at least three months in advance, while short breaks are often booked closer to departure.

Planning

When planning, price comparison sites are the go-to tool, though only one in three of over-55s use them. Younger adults (under 35) rely more on social media (again, one in three) and word-of-mouth (half of all respondents).

After several rainy summers at home, good weather tops the list of holiday priorities, even ahead of budget. Under-35s are especially keen on discovering new places (32%) and finding budget-friendly options (59%). For the 45–54 age group, child-friendly accommodation is just as important as sunshine.

What does this mean?

· Value matters: 57 per cent of those without plans cite financial struggles – affordable, value-packed offers will be crucial.

· Timing is key: Main holidays are planned early; shorter trips are booked last-minute, tailor deals.

· Targeted messaging works: Preferences vary widely across age groups, from luxury getaways (popular with 25–34s) to family-friendly stays.

· Weather remains a decision driver: With unpredictable summers in Western Europe, Dentsu expects to see destination choices shifting.

As in recent years, the cost of living continues to shape consumer behaviour. Those who can travel are booking earlier, and smarter. Meeting their needs with timely, tailored offers will be essential in 2025. The report was compiled by Dentsu Ireland’s research director Claire O’Rourke and strategic consulting director Dael Wood.

Photo credit: Fáilte Ireland