Dentsu’s Merkle acquires Pexlify

Dentsu has agreed a deal to acquire Pexlify, the Salesforce consultancy based in the UK and Ireland. Pexlify will join Merkle, Dentsu International’s data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company. The deal boosts Merkle’s existing Salesforce capabilities, adding scale and additional geography in the UK and Ireland for B2B and B2C clients.

Details surrounding the value of the deal were not disclosed.

It adds expertise in Salesforce sales, service and cloud solutions and expands Merkle’s offering in commerce and marketing clouds. Founded in 2015, Pexlify employs 50 staff at its Dublin, London, Frankfurt and Poland offices. It provides strategy, implementation and integration services to the likes of Allianz, Amazon, Bank of Ireland, Hilti and Zurich.

Dentsu Ireland is managed by Liam McDonnell, pictured