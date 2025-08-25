Dentsu’s Pulse detects consumer uncertainty

The latest Pulse consumer sentiment report by Dentsu shows that mixed feelings linger with uncertainty at the wheel. In a survey of 1,000 Irish adults, the agency examined how they are feeling amid ongoing economic and geopolitical turbulence. The results reveal a nation grappling with uncertainty but not without glimmers of optimism.

While mixed emotions continue to dominate, uncertainty and anxiety have seen the sharpest year-on-year increases. Interestingly, feelings of happiness have also risen by five per cent, suggesting that resilience and optimism still hold ground despite the challenges. War and conflicts overseas are now a major concern among Irish people.

Cost-of-living and healthcare remain the top two issues. However, war has surged to become the third most pressing concern, reflecting global instability. Factors such as inflation, trade tensions, and geopolitical unrest, including the trade tariff shocks and uncertainty around the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have intensified public unease.

Changed

The report showed that 77 per cent of respondents have changed how they shop due to economic instability. Consumers are delaying major purchases, doing more research, and prioritising value over impulse. Inflation has led to widespread cutbacks on non-essential spending, with clothing and entertainment seeing the steepest declines.

Grocery spending has seen the biggest increase in spend. The more traditional media channels like radio, and TV continue to capture attention, but the underlying sentiment is shifting. Consumers are more selective, more cautious, and more attuned to messaging that reflects their lived reality. What does this mean?

Consumer sentiment is deeply shaped by the economic, political, and social landscape. While Irish media increasingly focuses on housing shortages, immigration, and political transitions, household finances remain the dominant concern. Globally, the return of political polarisation and persistent conflict have added layers of complexity to consumer psychology.

The result: a more cautious, value-driven, and emotionally aware consumer base. In Ireland, even as the cost-of-living crisis shows signs of easing, high property prices and the closure of local businesses continue to fuel financial vulnerability. Dentsu says the sentiment is not just a mood, it’s a force that shapes how we live, shop, and plan for the future.