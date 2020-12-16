Depaul refuses to mask sleeping rough

Since March, discarded disposable masks have become a common sight on Dublin streets. Publicis twisted this visual to remind the Irish public that there are still people sleeping rough on streets this Christmas. The mask is a symbol of protection in Covid times, but we all have the power to protect people from the other crisis we still face by making a donation.

Client: Depaul

Client contacts: Mairéad McHugh, fundraising and communications manager; Kyela Fanagan, corporate sponsorships manager: Kyela Fanagan

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Executive creative director: Ronan Nulty

Art director: Jose De Oliveira

Copywriter: Peter Dobbyn

Photography: Leo Byrne

Retoucher: Michael Medvedi

Head of production: Niamh Skelly

Head of strategic planning: Chloe Hanratty

Finished art: Tim Kavanagh

Source OOH director: Louise Enright