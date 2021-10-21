Derek Doyle joins ASAI’s complaints committee

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has appointed Derek Doyle to its complaints committee. Doyle is executive production director at Boys + Girls and has almost 30 years’ advertising experience, on both the agency and post production sides of the business. He previously spent eight years as Ogilvy’s head of broadcast and AV production.

He is a graduate of both TCD and TU Dublin.

The complaints committee is an independent arm of the ASAI. It is responsible for considering and adjudicating complaints submitted by the public, by organisations, Government departments, or any other individual person or body. The committee is made up of various representatives from advertising, media, education, consumer and marketing.

The ASAI is financed by the advertising industry and aims to promote high standards of marketing communications across advertising, promotions and direct marketing. The objective is to ensure that all marketing communications are “legal, decent, honest and truthful”. The current ASAI chairman is former Young Advertising managing director Seán O’Meara.