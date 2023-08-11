Dervan to help judge Effies mark two

Current Marketer of the Year Paul Dervan, chief marketing officer at the National Lottery, is among the judges who will decide on the second round of entries for Effie Awards Ireland. The judging is due to get underway later this month. The round two judging panel consists of 22 professionals who have helped deliver successful campaigns and shape Irish marketing today. The jury is chaired by Damian Devaney of DSquared & TBV Global.

The full second round judging panel comprises:

The second round of judging will take place over two days on August 31 and September 1. The winners will be announced at a lunchtime event on Friday, October 20 in the RDS Concert Hall. Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI said the Effies rely on a high calibre jury to ensure a rigorous evaluation that upholds the awards’ high standards.

For more on Effie Awards Ireland and the judging panel, go to iapi.ie>>