Des Cahill to quit Sunday Game

RTÉ sports broadcaster Des Cahill is to step down from presenting The Sunday Game after 15 seasons at the helm of RTÉ’s flagship Sunday night GAA programme. He now plans to host Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1. Cahill said the reason he is making the change is that he wants to go back to attending live games, which he has not done for years.

“It’s been a privilege to host The Sunday Game,” Cahill said, “but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd. I can’t wait to experience that again when I’m fronting Saturday and Sunday Sport live.” He will continue with his regular sports bulletins on Morning Ireland.



Joanne Cantwell will stay on as The Sunday Game Live anchor.

RTÉ said that the new presenter of The Sunday Game will be announced next year.