Diageo adds Rockshore 0.0

Diageo Ireland has launched Rockshore alcohol-free lager in cans. Hilary Quinn, marketing director at Diageo Ireland, said last year demand for non-alcoholic beer grew in Ireland by 18 per cent and in recent years the company has invested heavily in the category. Rockshore 0.0 lager is brewed with the same four ingredients as the brand’s full-strength lager using a brewing process where the alcohol is removed but the beer’s taste profile remains.

The brand extension is also a low-calorie option for those choosing to moderate their beer consumption, with only 14 calories per 100ml. This means a standard can of alcohol-free Rockshore 0.0 contains just 70 calories. The lager is brewed at St James’ Gate in Dublin, and is available throughout the island of Ireland from Monday, September 2. It is sold in four pack x 500ml cans in supermarkets, before rolling out to other retailers.