Diageo posters go with a festive flow

Drinks giant Diageo has launched two new Christmas out of home (OOH) campaigns to promote Guinness stout and Rockshore cider. The Guinness billboards integrate a multi-sensory experience using audio capabilities. Featuring its festive footprints creative, the 48 sheet sound specials play the iconic Guinness Christmas music.

The sound plays for one minute on the hour, every hour through speakers attached to the billboards, creating an immersive experience that adds extra impact and grabs people’s attention. The sites target busy traffic routes around Dublin, with billboards in Ranelagh and Amiens Street, and extend north to Great Victoria Street in Belfast.

Complementing the specials is a campaign segmented across digital and traditional OOH formats. Creative was produced by AMV BBDO while the OOH specials was the work of Eclipse 3D. For the Rockshore ads, the posters include a live weather trigger to promote the cider.

Using PML Group’s dynamic content management system, Liveposter, the copy shifts to display the ‘Winter Sun Still Counts’ when appropriate. The campaign is running on various digital touchpoints in roadside and retail environments. The creative was by BBDO Dublin.

PHD and Source OOH planned the campaigns which run across the island of Ireland.