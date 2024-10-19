Diageo remains top of PML league

An analysis of the out of home (OOH) market for the third quarter of the year shows that Diageo continues as the top advertiser on the medium in 2024, despite a decrease in spend by the drinks giant. Among its campaigns in the third quarter was the launch of the Guinness and Guinness 0.0 sponsorship of the Premier League. Around ten Diageo brands and variants account for just over five per cent of OOH display value so far this year.

Anglo-Dutch grocery brands marketer Unilever is close behind, having almost doubled its display value in 2024, compared to last year. Another advertiser with a similar leap in display value is Vodafone, jumping into third place, ahead of Cadbury’s owner Mondeléz and fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s. Between them, the country’s top ten advertisers have increased their OOH investment by just over a quarter, right up to October.

When it comes to categories, retail is the dominant sector this year. One in every seven euro of display value this year has been placed by a retail brand, and prominent among them is Ikea. In a category dominated by supermarket activity, the Swedish brand has seen a step-change in its OOH investment to break into the top ten advertisers and help maintain retail’s lead position. Supermarkets Tesco and Lidl also feature among the top advertisers.

PML’s marketing director Colum Harmon said food follows retail, with an 8.5 per cent share. Tirlán (Avonmore, Mooju) and Valeo (Batchelor’s, Jacob’s) lead the category. Media has seen a big jump in investment this year with Vodafone, Sky and Disney the major OOH players in the sector. Noteworthy though is investment in the channel from new media such as TikTok and Instagram, as well as newspapers and radio stations.

Personal care and wellness also increased its display value by almost half. P&G, L’Oréal and Reckitt featured strongly in this category, which was led by Unilever. Almost 60 per cent of OOH spend so far in 2024 has come on roadside formats, including bus shelters and 48 sheets. Retail, such as Adbox and Mall Digital, accounts for a fifth, while transport environments such as bus and train stations, along with the vehicles, comprised 20 per cent.

Digital OOH accounts for 38 per cent, with most spend, 62 per cent, on classic formats.