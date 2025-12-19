Diageo wins back MCD’s drinks rights

Guinness and other Diageo drinks brands return to the 3Arena as part of a new multi-year partnership between the brewer, Live Nation Ireland and MCD concert promotions. The new contract also extends pouring rights across MCD’s other venues – 3Olympia Theatre, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Gaiety Theatre, The Academy and The Ambassador Theatre.

Heineken Ireland had the contract for the past 15 years.

To mark the occasion, Diageo recommissioned a ceremonial Guinness barge to make its way up the river Liffey from St. James’s Gate to Dublin’s docklands, ending up at the 3Arena. The last time a Guinness barge made this journey was in 1961. Accompanied by music from contemporary Irish folk group Biird, the barge delivered the first kegs of stout.