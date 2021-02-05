Digital ad body launches members’ gold standard

IAB Ireland, the trade organisation for the digital advertising industry, has launched a gold standard for its members with the aim of reducing ad fraud, increasing brand safety with tag standards and certification, improving the digital advertising experience for users and creating greater cross-industry transparency around the use of consumer data.

The gold standard was developed by IAB in the UK where it has now been widely adopted to keep pace with a fast changing industry and continues to adapt to help drive a sustainable digital ad ecosystem. The standard requires companies to review their processes and, where required, to take action with IAB to improve the entire ecosystem for all stakeholders.

The standard is available to IAB membership across publishers, platforms, agencies, ad tech companies, DSPs, SSPs and sales houses. Compliance criteria are tailored to best practice and companies who are certified commit to upholding these industry guidelines. Suzanne McElligott (above), CEO, IAB Ireland, said 14 members have registered so far.

Members

The 14 members are DMG Media Ireland, Google, Facebook, INM, News Ireland, Reach plc, Verizon, The Irish Times group and media agencies Core, Dentsu, Group M, Havas, IPG Mediabrands and OMG. They must complete training in respect of the criteria and be certified for compliance with the new standard within six months of registering.

The Advertisers Association of Ireland (AAI) and the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) have both welcomed IAB Ireland’s introduction of the gold standard and encourage all companies involved in digital advertising industry to support the initiative.