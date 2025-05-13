Digital spend now exceeds €1bn

Digital advertising spend in Ireland grew by 11 per cent last year to exceed €1 billion for the first time, figures released by the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) indicate. Total digital ad spend was €1.06bn in 2024, reflecting a growth of 11 per cent on 2023. IAB predicts digital spend growth this year of eight per cent on average.

The IRM report shows that digital display advertising was up by 13 per cent to €669 million, with video and social being the primary drivers. Search advertising grew by six points to €331m. Classified spend increased by seven per cent to €59m, with a six per cent share of total digital spend.

The top performing formats in non-social display were video up by a quarter and section takeovers/tenancies which rose by 18 per cent. The Display format remains the dominant format in the Irish market holding a share of 63 per cent of the total digital market.

Search grew by six points in 2024 with a spend of €331m and a share of 31 per cent.

Suzanne McElligott (above), CEO, IAB Ireland, said it was great to see Irish digital ad spend surpass the €1bn mark for the first time in 2024 with double digit growth of 11 per cent. The strong performance of video and social across the globe was also seen in Ireland with total video spend up 20 per cent and social amounting to 77 per cent of all display spend.