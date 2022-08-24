Dingle Distillery sponsors new film festival

It was the backdrop to the Academy-award winning Ryan’s Daughter starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Far And Away and it was even the home of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now the Kingdom will once again roll out the red carpet for the new Dingle Distillery International Film Festival.
The festival will run in Dingle, Co Kerry from November 11-13 2022. Officially launching mid-September, the festival has attracted the attention of Hollywood stars, including Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan, pictured. The film festival is set to take place in various locations around Dingle, including the famous Phoenix Cinema.
Competition
The festival will screen nine feature-length films in competition, with nine more screened outside of competition. Nine feature-length films will also be presented in the documentary category. A cash prize of €5,000 is provided by title sponsor Dingle Distillery for the best short film by a young, up-and-coming talent, the best support for a short film in Ireland.
With prizes also up for grabs in the feature and documentary zones, filmmakers should apply and submit their entries before September 30 2022. The festival will also host talks and workshops for both established and up and coming filmmakers, including a master class by director John Sayles. Entry details can be found at https://dinglefilmfest.com/