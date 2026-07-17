DiscoverIreland.ie backs new Traitors

Fáilte Ireland’s DiscoverIreland.ie will sponsor The Traitors Ireland when it returns to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player later in the year. The deal includes 240 credited stings airing across all episodes on RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1 and includes The Traitors Ireland Uncloaked. The Dutch-created TV concept is produced under licence in Ireland by Kite Entertainment.
The first series of Traitors Ireland was sponsored by Very.
The new deal also covers live broadcasts on RTÉ Player, catch-up episodes, and sponsor logos on promos across TV, audio and social media. The package comprises 2 x 10” stings top and tail around all episodes of The Traitors Ireland Uncloaked and 2 x 10” credited stings top and tail around the show’s segments on the Oliver Callan Show on RTÉ Radio 1.
The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, was brokered by Core Sponsorship.The psychological reality show sees a group of strangers arrive at a remote castle to play a game of deception, betrayal and trust, all in the hope of winning up to €50,000. Siobhán McSweeney guides viewers through the game, as contestants fight to stay in the game.
Pictured are Deirdre O’Brien, marketing communications manager, Fáilte Ireland and Siobhán McSweeney, presenter, The Traitors Ireland