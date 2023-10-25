DMG acquires Everymum parenting site

DMG Media Ireland has agreed a deal with Zahra Media to acquire the Everymum pregnancy and parenting website for an undisclosed sum. Everymum was founded by Zahra directors Gina Miltiadou and John Mullins in 2000 with the intention of creating a community where parents can feel supported, informed and empowered through trusted expert advice and peer recommendations. It has a combined audience of over a million.

Offline, Everymum connects with parents through its SuperValu gift bag, a maternity guide and the National Parenting Product Awards which allows brand owners to inform and drive support among parenting groups. DMG Media Ireland, which has recently acquired Rolleroaster.ie, OneFabDay.com, Geek Ireland and Business Plus, were advised on the Everymum purchase by Dillon Eustace and KPMG.

Pictured – Paul Henderson, DMG Media with Everymum’s Gina Miltiadou and John Mullins