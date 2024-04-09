DMG and AIG back golf podcast

As the Masters is about to get underway in Augusta, sports broadcaster Shane O’Donoghue has a new series of golf podcasts. Drawing on his contacts in covering golf for TV networks worldwide, O’Donoghue’s ‘Major Moments’ podcast is a partnership with DMG Media and AIG Insurance. The series features player interviews and behind-the-scenes insights. The first podcast kicks off with O’Donoghue in conversation with US golfer Mark O’Meara.
Guests in the first month of ‘Magic Moments with Shane O’Donoghue’ include Tom Watson, Gary Player and Corey Pavin. The host said: “I have spent the last 20 years traveling the world, working in golf on television for the BBC, CNN International and Fox Sports in the US. I have built up a lot of contacts with the world’s best golfers, new and old, and I wanted to delve into that with this new venture.” The podcast is on all major platforms.
New episodes drop every Monday.
To watch the podcast click here