DMG extends ties with Curragh Racecourse

DMG Media has announced that it is continuing its long standing partnership with the Curragh Racecourse into 2023 and will work together in developing various initiatives across the group’s titles. The partnership kicks off on day one of this year’s Curragh racing season on Saturday, March 25 with the first of three races titled the new DMG Media Race Series.
The Curragh stages some of the world’s most famous races, including the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, Tattersalls Irish 1000 and 2000 Guineas, Juddmonte Irish Oaks and Comer Group International Irish St Leger. The racecourse is set to stage 23 race days this year from March until November. The racecourse completed the new grandstand in 2019.
Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media, described the new stand as outstanding. “Through our wide portfolio of consumer and B2B brands we can deliver both racegoers and corporate clients to The Curragh,” he added. Evan Arkwright, sponsorship manager at The Curragh, said new initiatives will be added this year across the Daily Mail and digital platforms.
DMG Media reaches over 3.6 million readers in Ireland every month through its portfolio of websites and newspapers, including Business Plus, Extra.ie, Evoke.ie, Irish Daily Mail, Irish Mail on Sunday, OneFabDay.com, RollerCoaster.ie and SpaceTo.ie.
Pictured with Grigal, trained by Richard Brabazon and owned by David Sullivan, are, from left to right: Jules Dixon, Paul Henderson, DMG Media, Ella McGrath and Evan Arkwright, The Curragh