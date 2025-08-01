DMG in data deal with Level Health

DMG Media has announced a new data partnership with Ireland’s new health insurer, Level Health. The company will become the exclusive health insurance partner for DMG Pulse Polls. The platform enables two-way communication between brands and users, capturing real-time, first-party intent signals from potential customers.

Level Health will get access to health insurance-specific data collected through Pulse Polls. Karl Byrne, group head of sales at DMG Media, said the collaboration shows the role of first-party intent data in delivering more personalised campaigns. It’s a an example of how brands can connect meaningfully with consumers at key decision-making moments.”

Barbara Duffy, head of marketing and customer experience, Level Health, said their mission was to make health insurance simpler, smarter, and more relevant to people’s lives. “The deal allows us to engage directly with consumers at key decision-making moments, using real-time insights to understand their needs,” she added.

Pictured are, from left: Karl Byrne, Jenny Behan, corporate business manager and Barbara Duffy, Level Health, and Karl Tracey, agency sales manager, DMG Media