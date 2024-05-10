DMG Media installs new team at Business Plus

DMG Media has appointed a new editorial and advertising sales team to replace Business Plus founders Nick Mulcahy and Siobhán O’Connell in running the magazine. Ben Haugh has taken over as editor from Mulcahy, while Mairead Kearns (top, left) is now commercial manager and Win Moore account manager. Haugh began his journalistic career with the Irish Daily Mail and later worked as news editor at the Sunday Times.

He was deputy head of news at the Business Post and was editor of Business Post magazine when they clinched the magazine of the year award at last year’s Newsbrands Journalism Awards in 2023. He is also a lecturer in journalism at DCU as its journalist in residence. Mairead Kearns has extensive commercial experience. She was head of sales for INM (now Mediahuis), managing Sunday World and the Irish Independent.

More recently, she ran Konnect, a content creation agency for clients in financial services and tech. Wini Moore’s career to date includes roles with The Sunday Times where she worked on direct and agency accounts clients. DMG Media acquired Business Plus from Nalac Limited, whose main shareholder was Nick Mulcahy, in 2022. While details of the deal were not made public, it is is understood that a fee of around €500,000 was agreed.

DMG Media Ireland is run by former Irish Daily Star executive Paul ‘Hendo’ Henderson. The group’s interests in Ireland include Extra.ie, Mail Online, Evoke, RollerCoaster.ie, OneFabDay, Geek Ireland, the Irish Daily Mail and the Irish Mail on Sunday. In 2021, the group launched a multimedia digital studio called SpaceTo. The facility is available to companies in the market for various forms of corporate communications.