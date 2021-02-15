DMG Media gives readers free Mail

DMG Media Ireland will give away a free copy of the Irish Daily Mail inside tomorrow’s edition. Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media, said they know the pressure everyone is under at the moment with many people in need of a pick-me-up, so the idea is to make it as easy as possible for readers to show a loved one that they care and support their local newsagent.

“Readers can do a good deed while brightening up the day of a friend, a neighbour who may be living alone, or even a total stranger by surprising them with a free copy of the Irish Daily Mail on Tuesday,” Henderson said. “We know that a newspaper is like a friend especially when you are on your own… It’s a win-win moment for everyone,” he added.

DMG Media is reminding all readers to stay within their 5km, always wear a face mask, and abide by all public health guidelines when gifting their second copy of the paper tomorrow.