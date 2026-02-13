DMG Media partners with Marketer of the Year

DMG Media Ireland is the new partner of the Marketer of the Year (MotY) award. Since its launch by Marketing.ie in 1993, the award has honoured Ireland’s most accomplished industry leaders – professionals whose passion, creativity, and strategic vision have delivered exceptional brand success. The winners have shown innovation, effective communication, while elevating marketing as a strategic discipline both internally and across the industry.

Entrants must also have a track record of driving growth and possess strong leadership qualities, having managed, upskilled and inspired teams. Previous winners include Fiona Dawson, Mars Foods; John Concannon, Fáilte Ireland, Kevin Donnelly, Britvic Ireland and Paul Dervan, National Lottery. The two most recent winners were Caroline Donnellan of Sky Ireland and Greta Hammel of Promise Gluten Free.

Michael Cullen, Marketing.ie, said that for over three decades, the award has saluted Ireland’s top marketers who, through their commitment and talent, have developed winning strategies for their brands. “Paul Henderson and the team at DMG Media have always been strong supporters – not only of the award – but of Irish marketing itself,” he added.

Fiona Field, OMD, Aisling O’Sullivan, Starcom and Karl Byrne, DMG Media

Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media Ireland, said: “Marketer of the Year has long been the award to win and the room to be in – come November – without exception. It celebrates marketers who combine passion, talent, and strategic thinking. We’re privileged to join with Marketing.ie in enhancing a legacy that will endure well beyond us.”

In the months ahead, MediaPlus on BusinessPlus.ie will feature retrospectives on past winners, followed by announcements of the 2026 judging panel and details on the call for entries, criteria and nomination form. The closing date for entries is the last week in September. This year’s winner will be announced at an industry lunch in November.

Pictured top: Michael Cullen, Marketing.ie, Wini Moore, DMG Media and Emma O’Doherty, WPP Media at the Marketer of the Year 2026 launch. A call for entries will be made in August.

