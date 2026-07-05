DMG Media rolls out content amplifier

DMG Media has launched Creator Plus, an advertising tool designed to help brands amplify creator and influencer content beyond social media platforms and reach audiences across the media group’s network. Creator Plus enables brands to deploy influencer and creator content from platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook across DMG’s media portfolio.

It combines storytelling with scale, engagement, and data targeting. The launch comes as brands face more issues on social platforms, including crowded feeds, poor attention, shifting algorithms and limited organic reach. Creator Plus extends the lifespan and reach of creator campaigns and delivers audience engagement with measurable results.

Leverage

Doug Farrell, group head of digital strategy, DMG Media, said creator marketing has become a prevalent tool for brands, but too often great content is confined to social platforms. Creator Plus changes that by allowing advertisers to leverage creator content and scale it across trusted editorial environments where audiences spend more time and are more engaged.