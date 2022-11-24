DMG Media rolls out new Mail ads

DMG Media kicks off a Christmas campaign for the Irish Daily Mail and the Irish Mail on Sunday this weekend across print and digital and with a national retail POS campaign. Group marketing manager Dearbhla Meaney said the role of retailers to the newsprint industry cannot be underestimated and so a POS activation is a key part of ‘Seize the Day, Every Day’.

The campaign reminds readers that newspapers capture the key moments in life every day of the week. The message is that the two press titles are with them on daily journeys, bringing news, entertainment and sport which is relevant in every day lives and putting focus on the things people are talking about, thinking about – basically all the moments that matter.

The campaign is a photographic series of key moments in daily life, such as first home, new dog, first day at school, and the first Santa visit. Elsewhere on the DMG Media front, Marian McConville (above) has been appointed sales manager of RollerCoaster.ie. She has been with the company for over four years working with agencies and directly with clients.

She has a BA Hons in marketing from Dublin Business School (DBS) and recently completed a higher diploma in strategic management. She has worked in the media industry for 15 years across Mirror Media, Adforce and Landmark Digital.