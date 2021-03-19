DMG rolls out tribute magazine to Irish nurses

DMG Media Ireland is launching The Pulse, a special 64-page magazine dedicated to the work of Ireland’s 78,000 nurses and midwives during the pandemic. It will be on sale for €2 in almost 5,000 retailers across the country from Saturday, March 20, for two weeks. All advertising and revenue from sales will go towards a nursing and midwifery educational fund.

The fund will support opportunities for the hospital staff to upskill their digital talents. An Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrote the foreword. Contributors include Christy Moore, Joe Duffy, Daniel and Majella O’Donnell, Mario Rosenstock, Ian Dempsey, Kathryn Thomas, Baz Ashmawy, Kevin Dundon, Rosanna Davison, Hector and Michael Flatley.

Roy Keane (above) gives tips on managing dogs. Gerry Daly helps plan a dream garden. Joe Duffy shares a painting he did during lockdown. Colin Farrell gives 10 things he wants to share with his sons in Dublin city when he can, including his top fish and chip shop. Baz Ashmawy writes about growing up in a house where his mum Nancy was a nurse for 50 years.