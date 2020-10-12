DMG says Christmas shoppers to stay local

Research conducted by DMG Media Ireland has found that consumers are keen to support the Irish economy, with 70 per cent of respondents saying they plan to shop on local sites for Christmas gifts this year. Some 82 per cent of Irish people shop online more than ever before with 55 per cent saying they will shop earlier for Christmas this year.

Most trust that their online order will be delivered on time – 78 per cent – and 86 per cent accept that deliveries may take longer coming into the busy Christmas period. Despite seven in 10 Irish shoppers agreeing that convenience and safety are why they upped their online shopping, the same proportion still rely heavily on the in-store experience.

Almost one third of those questioned, 29 per cent, intend to spend up to €1,000 shopping this Christmas while almost one in ten indicated that they are likely to spend up to €2,000 this coming festive season with clothes, toys and tech gadgets ranking top of the gift list. Four in ten now shop online several times a month, the report also indicates.

The survey is based on interviews with 1,197 people from DMG Media’s online brands.

Family shop

Over one in ten indicated that they shop online a few times a week with 76 per cent admitting that they typically don’t just shop for themselves, rather for their whole family online. Some 26 per cent spend €50 to €100 per month online shopping, while one in five admitted that they now spend over €200 a month on web purchases alone.

The study shows that with 88% of online users select home delivery rather than collection when making an online transaction with 78 per cent agreeing that they are confident online orders will be delivered on time. When asked about how people are paying for their shopping over 80 per cent said they use a debit card or Paypal.

Karl Byrne (pictured), head of advertising sales at DMG Media, said while the last seven months have been tough, the research shows that Irish consumers are determined to have a happy Christmas this year. Christmas has started early this year and people are ready to be informed about the value on offer from Irish brands and retailers.