DMG takes major stake in WLR

DMG Media Ireland has acquired a majority shareholding in WLR. The acquisition sees the Waterford radio station join the Irish Daily Mail and a host of online brands across four core pillars: newspapers, consumer digital, B2B and broadcast. WLR is the leading independent radio station serving Waterford city and county attracting 65 per cent of adults living locally.

Move

The station has been awarded Ireland’s local radio station of the year an unprecedented five times between 2019 and 2024. The deal marks DMG’s first major move into broadcasting. WLR will benefit from the group’s scale, investment capability and proven expertise in building and transforming media brands, while retaining its local identity and editorial focus.

Portfolio

Collectively, DMG’s brands reach more than 3.6 million adults every month. WLR joins a portfolio that includes Evoke.ie, Extra.ie, RollerCoaster.ie, Everymum, One Fab Day, the Irish Daily Mail, The Irish Mail on Sunday, HomeandStyle.ie, Business Plus magazine and BusinessPlus.ie. The group partners the Marketer of the Year award.