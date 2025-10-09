DMG wins global award for ExtraG

DMG Media Ireland has won a global publishing award for its Irish language platform ExtraG.ie. The company was presented with the print-digital fusion award at the WAN-Ifra sustainability and print innovation event in Germany. ExtraG.ie is an extension of the Extra.ie website, and was developed to make everyday Irish accessible to all.

The award is the most innovative global project integrating print with digital storytelling. The platform has been officially recognised as an Irish language medium by the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga. Last February, DMG expanded its Irish language offering with the launch of ExtraG Gach Seachtain, a weekly supplement in the Irish Daily Mail.

The WAN-Ifra Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in global media. Alongside ExtraG, the Malaysian Straits Times was a joint winner of the award. Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media Ireland, said: “ExtraG.ie delivers the most popular stories of the day through the Irish language. It’s the content people want – news, entertainment, sport.”

“It’s presented in a modern, accessible format. It’s not Irish for Irish’s sake; it’s relevant, engaging media that just happens to be in Irish,” he added. The awards were presented during the annual World Printers Summit, with professionals from across the global print industry gathered in Munich to share ideas and celebrate outstanding achievement.