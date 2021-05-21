DMG’s Extra.ie targets Ireland’s staycationers

DMG Media Ireland has today launched ‘Look Up Ireland’, a new dedicated travel news section on Extra.ie, delivering staycationers with news and articles about travelling in Ireland. With county-by-county travel restrictions eased and families across Ireland planning their holiday breaks, the new section covers places to go, things to see and places to eat.

The ‘Look Up Ireland’ platform comprises six categories targeting 25 to 44-year-old families planning their staycations. Karl Byrne, head of advertising sales at DMG Media, said they were launching the travel platform knowing the anticipated demand for staycation ideas and to support the Irish tourism industry and promote the best of Ireland.

“It’s all about celebrating Ireland and showcasing what we have to offer,” Byrne added. “We’re confident that households will log on looking for ideas and reviews of fun places to visit, and the best places to stay and eat across Ireland.” Readers will be advised to follow current government advice and check business opening times before travel.