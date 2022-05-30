Dobbyn returns from break as Publicis CD

Publicis Dublin have promoted Peter Dobbyn to creative director. The award-winning copywriter was returning from holiday and found out the news when picked up in arrivals with a sign bearing his new job title. Dobbyn joined Publicis from Ogilvy in 2015 and became a key agency member being awarded #1 Creative Agency in Ireland by the Immortal Awards.

His work has been recognised in The One Show, D&AD and ADC Europe for clients including Virgin Media, Gas Networks Ireland and Iarnród Eireann. Publicis ECD Ronan Nulty said: “Anyone who has worked with Peter knows how much he loves the game, loves ideas and is relentless in wanting to solve problems and leave a mark with his work.

“Naturally for Pete we couldn’t just go with a straight announcement. It’s great news for the team here and our clients.” In reply, Dobbyn said: “After a delayed flight with three sleep-deprived babies, it was a nice way to find out I’m now a CD. It’s usually a bit weird coming back to work after a holiday. Not this time. Can’t wait to get stuck in, exciting times.”