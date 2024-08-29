Donnellan earns wider role at Sky

Last year’s winner of the Marketer of the Year award Caroline Donnellan has expanded her role as Sky Ireland’s director of marketing and brand by taking responsibility for the company’s Now streaming service. Donnellan led several of Sky’s major campaigns, including the launches of Sky Glass and Sky Stream, as well as the ‘Outbelieve’ campaign for the FAI women’s national football team and, more recently, the men’s national team.

Other senior changes at Sky Ireland sees Michael Forry being promoted to commercial director. Forry’s previous role as director of TV and broadband saw him lead Sky Ireland’s customer growth strategy in a highly competitive market since 2022. His most notable wins during this time include driving the company’s broadband business to record growth in 2023 and the successful launch of Sky Stream last summer.

Director of mobile Aideen Chambers also joins Sky Ireland’s senior leadership team.

Above: Caroline Donnellan pictured with Marketer of the Year chair Barry Dooley