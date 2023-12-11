Donnellan helps launch AIM awards

Sky Ireland’s director of marketing and brand Caroline Donnellan, who was recently named Marketer of the Year by Marketing.ie, helped launch next year’s All Ireland Marketing Awards. Organised by the Marketing Institute (MII), the AIMs recognise achievements of Irish marketers across more than 20 categories. The 2024 winners will be chosen by a group of judges chaired by Colin Gordon, former CEO of Glanbia Consumer Food.

Gordon is the author of the book Marketing in Trouble – How we got there and 10 steps to get us out. A report on his latest research survey on attitudes to marketing by Irish marketers and agencies, which was jointly conducted by Ipsos B&A, are published in the November issue of Marketing.ie. The 2024 AIMs are open from entry from Wednesday, December 13th at www.mii.ie. The gala awards dinner will be held at the end of May.

Pictured at the AIMs launch in Dentsu’s offices are from left: Caroline Donnellan, Colin Gordon, Theresa Roseingrave, chief marketing officer, MII; Shane McGonigle, chief executive, MII and Alison Hunter, marketing manager, Heineken Ireland