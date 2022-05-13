Dooley to chair Marketer of the Year

The chief executive of the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) Barry Dooley will return as chair of Marketer of the Year. Dooley has been in charge of running the AAI since 2013. He has extensive advertising experience working in agencies such as Irish International (now BBDO Dublin), Wilson Hartnell (now Ogilvy) and Brian Cronin & Associates.

Since 1993, Marketer of the Year™ has recognised and honoured standards of excellence in Irish marketing, specifically for work done in the last two years. The person is someone, who through the use of strategy, innovation, communications and impact on the target market, has been responsible for making their brand, product or service an outstanding success.

Previous winners include Emma Kiernan of Dublin Zoo (2019); John Keogh, Bulmers (2001); Mary Davis & Suzanne Weldon, Special Olympics (2003); Niall O’Grady, Permanent TSB (2007); John Concannon, Fáilte Ireland (2010) and Kevin Donnelly, Britvic Ireland (2012). In 2018, Fiona Dawson of Mars was named Ultimate MotY to mark the award’s 25 years.

This year’s panel of judges and the call for entries will be shared in the coming months.

Marketer of the Year™ is a Marketing.ie initiative run in association with Dynamo.