Dosunmu wins student award

Marketing student Blessing Dosunmu has been awarded this year’s breakthrough scholarship provides the marketing student with a fee-free masters, accommodation for the academic year and a competitive graduate wage at the Thinkhouse agency. The tri-party scholarship, sponsored by TU Dublin, Yugo and Thinkhouse, is designed to help young, marginalised students living in Ireland overcome barriers and get a career start.
The scholarship is valued at €30,000.
Dosunmu will now take on an MSc in digital and content marketing at TU Dublin. She has already achieved a BSc in business and management at TU Dublin’s business faculty. Data from the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) 2023 census shows that the advertising industry still does not reflect the full diversity of Irish society. The study showed that 68 per cent of those in marketing are from affluent classes, down from 95 per cent.
People born outside Ireland make up 16 per cent of the industry, down one point, while 18 per cent of people living in Ireland were born outside of Ireland. Only four per cent of the workforce include people with a disability, while 13 per cent of Irish society have a disability.
Blessing said: “This scholarship not only allows me to complete my masters but also gives me the opportunity to work for a leading marketing agency. Add to that, I get to live in an accommodation near college, which makes the commute so much easier,” she added.
Blessing Dosunmu pictured with Kieran O’Donovan, Thinkhouse; Dr Etain Kidney, head of school of marketing, TU Dublin and Niamh O’Driscoll, Yugo Ardcairn House