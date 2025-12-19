Doyle and Byrne in new DMG roles

DMG Media Ireland has made two senior promotions. Liz Doyle has been appointed group head of sales. She has been with DMG since 2012 and has played a key role in launching the company’s female-focused brands, including Mum Marketing. Her deep understanding of the market and commitment to client success have been instrumental in shaping the business.

Karl Byrne assumes the newly created role of group head of business strategy and innovation. In this role, he becomes the commercial lead for both B2B and new acquisition arms. Over the past 17 years, he has led the company’s commercial team. As well as the Mail newspaper tiles, DMG’s business and entertainment titles include Business Plus magazine.