Doyle gets CEO job at Bauer group

Bauer Media Audio (BMA), the Europe-wide digital commercial radio broadcaster and podcast operator, has announced that Chris Doyle has been appointed as chief executive of BMA in Ireland. He joined the German-owned company in 2021 when they acquired Communicorp Group from previous owner Denis O’Brien, of which he was chief operating officer. He became interim CEO after Simon Myciunka moved to head up Bauer in the UK.

During his time as interim CEO, Bauer acquired iRadio, Media Central and Beat 102-103. BMA claims to reach over 61 million listeners weekly through its broadcast radio, online services, and podcasts. Spanning nine countries – the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Slovakia and Portugal, BMA brands include Today FM, Kiss, Mix Megapol, Absolute Radio, Radio Norge, Radio Expres, Radio Nova and Radio Comercial.