Chris Doyle to take charge at Bauer

Chris Doyle will take responsibility for the day-to-day running of Bauer Media Audio Ireland from the start of July until a permanent successor is appointed. The news follows the promotion of the group’s Irish boss Simon Myciunka to chief executive of Bauer Media Audio after a contest. In his new role, Myciunka will lead all of Bauer Media Audio’s UK teams.

Myciunka joined Bauer Media two years ago when Bauer acquired Communicorp Ireland.

The group’s portfolio includes national stations Today FM and Newstalk, two Spin youth stations, Dublin music station 98FM and the recently-acquired Red FM in Cork, as well as the digital sports brand OTB Sports, the aggregated listening platform GoLoud for radio, podcasts and music and the digital audio advertising exchange, audioXi.

Bauer reaches over 61 million listeners weekly through its broadcast radio, online services, and podcasts. Spanning nine countries – the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Slovakia and Portugal. Bauer owns Today FM, Kiss, Mix Megapol, Absolute Radio, Radio Norge, Radio Express, Radio Nova, Radio 100, RMF and Radio Comercial.

Myciunka will formally start his role in July.