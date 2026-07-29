Droga5 answers Samaritans call

Suicide remains the leading cause of death among young people aged 15–34 in Ireland. Yet many people are still unaware that Samaritans, Ireland’s only 24-hour, seven days a week service, is always there to answer. To help change that, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has launched ‘Donate Your Voicemail’, a new campaign for Samaritans Ireland.

By creating an entirely new media space for the charity, it turns every missed call into a reminder that help is always available. The campaign is built on a simple but striking insight: 84 per cent of people only answer half the calls they receive. Every unanswered call is sent to a voicemail, a personal broadcast channel that’s never been used in this way before.

Signpost

Donate Your Voicemail asks the Irish public to record a new voicemail message that lets callers know that while they may not be available right now, Samaritans are available 24/7. By adding the free phone number 116 123 to their voicemail greeting, people can turn every missed call into a signpost to support, day or night.

The campaign was launched with help from Irish musicians Bressie, The Corrs, Kodaline and Aaron Rowe and support from Bauer Media Audio Ireland. It began with an unbranded mural campaign in Dublin and Cork, carrying the single line: ‘Call me anytime’ and a phone number. The message quickly sparked curiosity across social and radio.

Today FM presenter Louise Cantillon (pictured) called the number live on her show. It went to voicemail, where listeners heard the real story of a Samaritans caller, Nicola, who says the call she made that night saved her life. Each voicemail acts as a personal reminder that help is always available, ensuring fewer people end up struggling alone.

The campaign is also using out of home (OOH) to target voicemail donations in the moments people are unable to pick up the phone, outside gyms, cinemas and retail spaces, with space donated by WPP Media. Members of the public can get involved by going online here