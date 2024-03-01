Droga5 creates new Denny campaign

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has launched a new campaign for Denny, the meat brand owned by Pilgrim Foods. The new campaign follows last year’s TV-led ‘Grand, Dad ‘. The new social-first work aims to capture special moments on people’s phones as two families are reunited. The creative team at the agency was headed by Jen Speirs and Torlogh O’Boyle. The production company hired was Nomos.

Entitled ‘Hungry for Home,’ the ads follow the stories of Annie and Darragh, a couple living in Canada, and siblings Michael and Shauna, who are now based in Canada and Australia, as they travel home to Ireland to surprise their families. The story is told through their video diaries as they make a surprise visit home and gather over a Denny meal in their childhood kitchen.

Part of the ‘Only Denny Will Do,’ brand platform, the story illustrates the role Denny has in Irish hearts and homes for over 200 years. The campaign will be live on TikTok and Meta throughout March. The social campaign will be supported by out of home (OOH) across the island.

The film can be viewed here: