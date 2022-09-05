Droga5 rolls out new Denny’s work

Accenture Song’s Droga5 Dublin, previously known as Rothco, has created a new TV ad for the Denny meats brand which will also extend to an out of home (OOH) campaign later this month. The ‘Grand, Dad’ series of ads are aimed at getting across a message to consumers about rediscovering the joy in life’s simple pleasures when eating Denny meat products.

Directed by Banjoman’s Duncan Christie, ‘Grand, Dad’ tells the story of a man trying to find himself in a family that’s been upended by the arrival of his first grandchild. It presents a challenge: just when you think you’ve got everything sorted, life throws you a curveball. What starts out as just another day, ends up with him trying to work out his new role.

Julie Ann Twomey, marketing and innovation controller at Pilgrim’s Food Masters, said Denny will be the first campaign launch under its new US owners, following a €819 million meats and meals deal with Kerry Group. The ‘Only Denny Will Do’ platform was created by Droga5 Dublin. Watch the 60′ TV ad at https://vimeo.com/743378164/2700c2fb77

Pilgrim’s Food Masters is part of the Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.