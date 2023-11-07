Droga5 rolls out new VHI campaign

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has launched a campaign for VHI health insurer with a new slogan – ‘Because your health means everything.’ brand platform. Established over 65 years ago as the first health insurance company in Ireland, VHI now has 1.2 million members. The campaign includes television, out of home, radio, social and digital. The TV commercial features a woman boxer doing the rounds.
Jen Speirs, chief creative officer, Droga5, said the ads reflect why VHI built a multidisciplinary team around its members. “We want people to look at VHI in a new way,” Speirs said, “so this work has to look, feel and behave in a whole new way.” She says the new campaign looks at the importance of everyone’s health and everything VHI offers in support of it – “our own doctors, our own specialists, our own health centres”.
The TV ad can be viewed here… https://youtu.be/PgreqfatSRg?feature=shared
VHI ‘Because your health means everything’ by Droga5
