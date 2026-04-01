Droga5 rolls out new VHI work

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has launched its latest campaign for the VHI healthcare provider. Entitled ‘When It Means Everything’, the campaign marks the latest step in VHI’s ongoing evolution from a traditional health insurer to a total healthcare provider, spotlighting the breadth and depth of services available to its members.

Awareness

Designed to bring more awareness to VHI’s full scope of healthcare services the campaign brings to life moments where access to the right care at the right time genuinely means everything. The campaign highlights the human impact of services, from Hospital at Home and NurseLine 24/7 to women’s health clinics, sports physiotherapy and hand therapy.

Everyday life

The TV commercial follows a family benefiting from the Hospital at Home service, showing how receiving hospital level care at home allows everyday life to continue, including reading a bedtime story to a child. The narrative is echoed across out of home (OOH), digital, social and radio executions.