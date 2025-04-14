Droga5 rolls out teen support ads

The Netflix drama series Adolescence has been dominating feeds, headlines, and dinner table conversations. But it’s also sparked something deeper: parental fear. Opinion pieces and TikTok videos of distressed ‘boy moms’ reveal an unease about raising teens in a world shaped by social media, smartphones, and the rise of misogynistic content.

The New Yorker described the phenomenon as “an expression of parental panic.”

In response, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, and long-term client The Soar Foundation, have launched a reactive press campaign called ‘Face Not Recognised’. It aims to help parents who fear that social media is secretly impacting their teenagers, find much needed support for them through Soar.

The campaign doesn’t stop with parents.

Disconnected

In schools, Droga5 Dublin and Soar spoke directly to teenagers who feel disconnected from themselves and their emotions. The ambient messages on school bathroom mirrors directed teens toward a text helpline. The campaign will also leverage creator content on TikTok, communicating the message to teens in an authentic way.

Stephen Rogers, creative director at Droga5, said: “I’m a dad to a 10-year-old boy, so Adolescence was an emotional rollercoaster for me, like it was for parents across the world. It sparked an important conversation, but parents were left wondering – what do I do if I see something change?

“That’s why the services offered by Soar and this campaign are so important. Together we have turned a cultural conversation into actual support for teenagers and parents at this difficult time,” he added. Soar has worked with teenagers, teachers and parents for 13 years.