Droga5 unwraps Smyths festive ad

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has rolled out a Christmas campaign for Smyths Toys Superstores. Building on last year’s Christmas campaign – an Effie Awards finalist and top YouTube performer in the UK – this year, the brand extends its reach in European markets France, Germany and the Netherlands, where it is currently growing its store network.

The campaign introduces audiences to Sam and his sniffer dog, Scout, in a cheeky story about festive anticipation. Sam tries to uncover what’s wrapped under the tree, Scout leads the way – sniffing through the house and the Smyths catalogue – until the scent leads them to a Smyths store, where Sam discovers what he’s getting for Christmas.

Launching across seven markets – Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, and Switzerland – the campaign rolls out as 30-second and 40-second films across TV, social, and digital channels. On social, Scout takes centre stage, warning parents about kids’ new “sniffing trick” and taking on his new role as the world’s first dog toy reviewer.

Watch the ad here