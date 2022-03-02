Dromoland to host women’s open

Dromoland Castle in Co Clare is to stage the Women’s Irish Open on the 450-acre estate’s 18-hole championship course in September. The return of the Ladies European Tour event is also supported by the Irish Government and Clare County Council. It will be the first time women’s professional golf will have been played in the Republic since 2012.

The course and practice facilities are currently undergoing a €2 million upgrade.

Held 15 times between 1994 and 2012, the championship has been won by some of Europe’s top golfers, including Norway’s Suzann Pettersen, Sweden’s Sophie Gustafson, England’s Laura Davies and by the 2021 Solheim Cup winning captain, Scotland’s Catriona Matthew. The 18-hole 6,824 yards par 72 course was designed by Ron Kirby and JB Carr.

The championship will be played at Dromoland from September 22 to 25.