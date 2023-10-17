Drury links up with FGS Global

PR agency Drury Communications has agreed a strategic partnership with FGS Global. As an associate partner, Drury will continue to operate under its own brand and identity. The new relationship has no impact on the company’s current ownership. The agency was founded by Fintan Drury in 1989. It became part of Omnicom, trading as Drury Porter Novelli. In 2020, its directors organised a management buy out (MBO) for an undisclosed sum.

Drury clients include Three, Flutter Entertainment, ESB Group, CRH, RSA and Lego.

The FGS network comprises around 1,200 executives in 27 offices around the world, providing clients with advice on corporate reputation, crisis management, government affairs and financial communications. Drury is FGS’s third associate partner, joining Fogel & Partners in Sweden and LLYC headquartered in Spain. FGS’s headquarters are in New York and has offices in London, the Middle East, the Far East and China.

The company was formed from the combination of Finsbury, Glover Park Group, Hering Schuppener and Sard Verbinnen & Co. Drury, whose chief executive is Anne-Marie Curran (above), has a track record in advising the senior management of quoted companies, private businesses, and financial institutions. The agency was recognised by Mergermarket as having advised on more transactions, by value, than any other Irish PR firm.