Drury paid €2.5m by RSA since 2020

The Road Safety Authority allocated more than €2.5 million to public relations advice carried out on its behalf by Drury Communications since the start of the decade, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request on RSA records indicates. The confirmed spend follows the disclosure of internal files showing how its PR advisors warned of “tricky” TDs before a hearing of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and a possible “hostile” reception.

The RSA paid Drury €1.7m for advice from the start of 2020 until September this year. The spend excluded VAT at 23 per cent. Drury began acting on behalf of the RSA following a competitive pitch process in 2016 and again in 2021. The annual spend was in each year: €303,870 in 2020; €313,176 in 2021; €496,009 in 2022 (after post-Covid restrictions were lifted); €381,982 in 2023 and €219,013 from January to September this year.

Engaged

The agency provides the authority’s in-house communications team with a host of PR services, including media relations and press office, communications strategy, preparation and event management support on up to 20 events a year (including press briefings, photocalls, conferences, workshops and roadshows). Drury are also engaged to handle the RSA’s social media content creation and management and public affairs support.

Following a review, Indecon consultants has recommended that the RSA should be overhauled with a transfer of some functions into the Department of Transport. The authority had an “unsustainable” funding model, with a deficit that is due to rise from €20m this year to €45m by 2033. The Government should increase driving licence and car testing fees, extend penalties for dangerous road users and expand direct funding of road safety.