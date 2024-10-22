Drury paid €2.5m by RSA since 2020

The Road Safety Authority allocated more than €2.5 million to public relations advice carried out on its behalf by Drury Communications since the start of the decade, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request on RSA records indicates. The confirmed spend follows the disclosure of internal files showing how its PR advisors warned of “tricky” TDs before a hearing of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and a possible “hostile” reception.

The RSA paid Drury €1.7m for advice from the start of 2020 until September this year. The spend excluded VAT at 23 per cent. Drury began acting on behalf of the RSA following a competitive pitch process in 2016 and again in 2021. The annual spend was in each year: €303,870 in 2020; €313,176 in 2021; €496,009 in 2022 (after post-Covid restrictions were lifted); €381,982 in 2023 and €219,013 from January to September this year.

Engaged

The agency provides the authority’s in-house communications team with a host of PR services, including media relations and press office, communications strategy, preparation and event management support on up to 20 events a year (including press briefings, photocalls, conferences, workshops and roadshows). Drury are also engaged to handle the RSA’s social media content creation and management and public affairs support.

Following a review, Indecon consultants has recommended that the RSA should be overhauled with a transfer of some functions into the Department of Transport. The authority had an “unsustainable” funding model, with a deficit that is due to rise from €20m this year to €45m by 2033. The Government should increase driving licence and car testing fees, extend penalties for dangerous road users and expand direct funding of road safety.

 

About Michael Cullen

View all posts by Michael Cullen
Privacy Policy | Cookies Policy