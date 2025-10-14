Dublin bike scheme hits 40m journeys

The Dublin bike-sharing scheme operated by JCDecaux and Dublin City Council (DCC) and sponsored by RedClick has now exceeded 40 million journeys. The milestone 40-millionth journey was made by scheme member Rizeq Yousef. As a gesture of thanks, RedClick gifted him a €2,000 holiday voucher from Cassidy Travel.
To mark the occasion, Dublin muralist Holly Pereira was commissioned to create a specially designed RedClick dublinbike, showcasing the intersection of sustainable travel and Dublin’s artistic culture. Launched in September 2009, Dublin Bikes is widely regarded as one of the most successful bike-sharing programmes anywhere in the world.
The scheme comprises 115 stations and 1,600 bikes, stretching from Phibsborough on the northside of the city to Portobello in the southside. Reaching 40 million journeys underscores the scheme’s popularity and its contribution in reducing traffic congestion and emissions in the capital. Previous scheme sponsors include Sky’s Now, Just Eat and Coca-Cola Zero.
RedClick, part of the Generali insurance group, came on board as sponsor last November.
Pictured, l-r: Laura Hagan, marketing strategy and sponsorship PMO, RedClick; Dermot Collins, assistant CEO and acting city engineer, environment and transportation, Dublin City Council; Lorenzo Ioan, general manager, RedClick; Rizeq Yousef, 40 millionth journey taker; Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam and Tony O’Flanagan, marketing director, JCDecaux