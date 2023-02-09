Dublin Narcos on Sky Crime soon

A new three-part docuseries titled Dublin Narcos will launch on Sky Crime on March 5. It tells the story of the increase in addiction, violence and organised crime in Dublin in the 1980s and 1990s. As its fortunes changed, so too did its criminals, with heroin, ecstasy and cocaine use on the rise. There are first-hand testimonies from drug lords, ex-Garda and addicts.

In a new Sky Original, Gary Neville’s The Overlap on Tour follows former footballers Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher as they travel to Dublin, Liverpool, Manchester and London. The trio take a walk down memory lane as they stop at iconic tourist attractions, grassroots clubs and locations that were memorable to them in their playing days.

The Lovers is a six-part drama which follows a couple played by Johnny Flynn and Roisin Gallagher. When Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world, they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other. Set in Belfast, it’s a love story about two people who appear to be wrong for each other – yet may just be utterly right.

Then You Run, an eight-part series based on Zoran Drvenkar’s thriller novel, You, is also coming to Sky this year. It is about a close-knit group of rebellious teenagers who are on a getaway in Rotterdam but after the estranged father of the group is discovered dead, they find themselves with three kilos of heroin and a gang of criminals chasing them across Europe.

British pop singer Lily Allen (How to Build a Girl) stars in Dreamland. Based on Sky’s 2018 Bafta-winning short of the same name, which was written by Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) and produced by Merman, Dreamland is a black comedy about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters. It is set in the English seaside town of Margate.

On Sky Documentaries, Zuckerberg:King of the Metaverse pieces together the events of Mark Zuckerberg’s life and his creation of Facebook and Meta, combining rare archive footage and exclusive interviews. Sky films include Michael Mann’s Ferrari with Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, and May December starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman.