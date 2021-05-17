Dubliners keen to be outdoors again, PML reports

The vast majority of Dubliners are keen to get back to various social, leisure and retail activities in the summer ahead. A new research study from PML Group and Ipsos MRBI, called Stepping Out, shows that dining out, outdoor entertainment, pub visits and attending sporting events are high on the agenda of things to do in the coming weeks and months.

Among 10 activities researched, eating out in a restaurant is the one Dubliners miss most, with 92 per cent looking forward to getting back to their favourite eateries, while 70 per cent are keen to return to the pub, rising to 80 per cent of 45-54 year olds. The study shows that 92 per cent of women look forward to a holiday in Ireland this summer.

When it comes to weekend outings, 91 per cent of all adults are eager for a short break away from home and being able to travel further afield at weekends. Taking part in sport and attending sports events as spectators also features prominently, particularly among males at 66 per cent and 67 per cent respectively.

Colum Harmon, marketing director, PML Group, said the study highlights a big appetite among Dubliners to get out and about and make up for lost time. “There’s a real opportunity for brands to engage a much happier, confident and optimistic audience out of home, as they reconnect with each other and re-engage in their favourite activities,” Harmon added.

The research was conducted in early May among 300 Dublin residents, aged 18-54.